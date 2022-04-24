The Hoagland Team at RE/MAX Premier Properties Presents: The 3-2-1

This is your 3-2-1, a content item that will appear weekly for the rest of the year. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction. The content is brought to you by The Hoagland Team at RE/MAX Premier Properties. We are proud to welcome Matthew Hoagland and his team as our partner and the presenting sponsor of this weekly feature. Matthew has helped my family through the process of buying and selling houses, and he can do the same for you.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED:

1 - Kenny Payne is working in silence.



If there's one thing we've learned thus far since Kenny Payne has taken over, it's that he's working and getting things done quietly. When Payne introduced Danny Manning as his associate head coach, it wasn't until shortly before the press conference that we found out who the hire was going to be. The same can be said for how Payne is recruiting. Sure, there has been times where Louisville has been linked to a transfer or high school prospect, but for the most part, it's been a guessing game. The lack of information coming from around the program has some fans uneasy, and rightfully so - to a degree. However, the patience from fans paid off in a big way as Louisville landed a commitment from Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield on Sunday evening. Huntley-Hatfield chose the Cardinals over Auburn, and the visit to Louisville this weekend sealed the deal. Relax, stay the course, and trust the process. Payne is going to assemble a roster, but he's going to be thorough in his evaluations.

2 - Big programs are going to come after Scott Satterfield's 2023 recruiting class.



It started with a tweet from four-star quarterback, and Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson. Texas A&M offered the Rivals150 signal caller on Tuesday, and if anything, it should tell us that we are a long way from December. More importantly, it should tell us that this recruiting class has legitimate talent in the fold. We've seen a number of times with NIL and the one-time transfer rule, that big schools are going to come after players on other rosters or committed to other schools. We saw it first-hand with Tyler Harrell leaving and heading to Tuscaloosa. This 2023 recruiting class will be the same way. The Louisville staff has their work cut out for them in keeping this class together all the way to Signing Day. The good news for Louisville fans is that this class seems to have a strong relationship amongst each other, and a lot of Louisville's top targets and commits will be taking their official visit on the same weekend. Louisville's recruiting efforts did get a shot in the arm this week when former Florida staffer John Herron was named Recruiting Coordinator. Any way you slice it, when you recruit in the same waters as Texas A&M and Alabama, you have to expect that it will be a battle even after the commitment is made.



3 - Louisville baseball is back to being Louisville baseball.



Louisville fans are used to Dan McDonnel's teams competing for ACC Championships, and are accustomed to Louisville hosting Super Regional games. Last year was an outlier. Louisville finished the season at 28-22, while going 16-16 in ACC play. McDonnel's club went on to miss the NCAA Tournament. This year, things are back to normal as Louisville is currently ranked 11th in the country, and sit in first place in the ACC Atlantic Division. A mid-week win over rival Kentucky followed by a series win over nationally ranked NC State capped off an exceptional week of play at Jim Patterson Stadium. Louisville is now 27-11, and 11-7 in the conference. Louisville continues its homestand on Tuesday night with Western Kentucky coming to Jim Patterson Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Louisville baseball is back to being Louisville baseball.



TWO QUESTIONS:

1 - What positions is the football staff eyeing in the portal?



From now up until fall camp, the Louisville football staff will be closely monitoring the transfer portal to plug any holes, or to add depth. So where does Louisville still need help? Sources tell CardinalSports.com that the staff is hoping to add a wide receiver, a safety, and a defensive lineman. The cornerback position was tightened up when Florida State transfer Jarvis Brownlee and Middle Tennessee State transfer Quincy Riley committed to Louisville. However, with Tyler Harrell leaving the program, the staff may look for a replacement through the transfer portal. Defensive line is also a position that still could use more size, and the staff is actively recruiting at that spot. Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers picked up an offer from Louisville this week.



2 - Who is Kenny Payne targeting in the back-court?



As I mentioned above, Kenny Payne is keeping things very close to the vest. So getting a real gauge on who the staff is after on the recruiting trail isn't an easy task. Most of the guards in the portal that were connected to Louisville in some way shape or form are off the board. West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil committed to Ohio State.

SMU transfer Kendric Davis committed to Memphis.

Ole Miss transfer Luis Rodriguez committed to UNLV.

Kansas State transfer Nigel Pack committed to Miami. So where does that leave Louisville's list? If it were up to me, Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter should be a top priority for Kenny Payne and his staff.



ONE PREDICTION: This will be a newsy week for hires within the basketball program.