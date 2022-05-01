The Hoagland Team at RE/MAX Premier Properties Presents: The 3-2-1

This is your 3-2-1, a content item that will appear weekly for the rest of the year. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction. The content is brought to you by The Hoagland Team at RE/MAX Premier Properties. We are proud to welcome Matthew Hoagland and his team as our partner and the presenting sponsor of this weekly feature. Matthew has helped my family through the process of buying and selling houses, and he can do the same for you.

Contact Matthew:

502-297-1797

or matthewhoagland@outlook.com

As a reminder, be sure to mention CardinalSports.com when you contact him.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED:

1 -- Kenny Payne has finalized his assistant coaches.



Kenny Payne finalized his on-court staff just the way he likes -- quietly. When the press release was sent out that Kenny Payne would be making an announcement regarding his coaching staff, not one person in the media knew for sure who was being introduced. I, like all of you, found out just before the press conference started. Not a single person broke the news before it became official. The hired ended up being long-time Oregon staffer Josh Jamieson. In my opinion, it's too early to grade this hire. It wouldn't be fair to criticize the hire, but it also wouldn't be reasonable to claim that this is a home-run. However, I do think that we should trust Kenny Payne's ability to identify who is going to help him get Louisville back on track. "As time goes on, you’ll understand that I’ve put together a great staff. Not good, but great." That's a quote from Kenny Payne during the Josh Jamieson presser, and one that stuck out to me. Payne is confident that he has assembled a quality staff. Now, the attention turns to the support roles: Director of Basketball Operations, Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Director of Strength and Conditioning, Director of Player Development. The options there are limitless. One person that I reported on is Justin Perez, and I still very much expect him to fill one of those positions.



2 -- The top transfer portal targets for Kenny Payne are becoming clearer.



The two names that we have been reporting on here at CardinalSports.com are Tyrese Hunter and Isiaih Mosley. Insider Travis Graf has been closely monitoring Louisville's chances with Hunter and Mosley, and has posted a couple of updates today regarding both of them. To get all of the latest scoop, head to the recruiting forum by clicking here.

Tyrese Hunter would be just what the doctor ordered for the 2022-2023 roster. With El Ellis being the only true guard in the mix, adding one of the best available transfers to the Louisville back-court would be massive. The Louisville staff is going above and beyond to land Hunter, as the staff has conducted one in-home visit already, and are in the process of lining up another. Hunter is planning to visit Gonzaga next, so locking down the final visit would do wonders for Louisville's chances. Isiaih Mosley is a 20-point per game scorer out of Missouri State who can play the two or the three. A three-level scorer would add a new dynamic to the Louisville lineup.

As always, Travis will be keeping subscribers up to date on the latest buzz surrounding both players.



3 -- Louisville baseball is back at the top of the ACC Atlantic.



Dan McDonnell's club hasn't been perfect, and they haven't won games the way most would hope, but it's May and the Cardinals are in first place in the ACC Atlantic thanks to a weekend sweep of Clemson. Friday starter Jared Poland has settled in as Louisville's ace, solidifying that role with a lights-out performance this weekend. In the first game of the series, Poland went eight innings, giving up just three hits and zero runs, while striking out 13 batters. Louisville won the Friday night game 7-2. On Saturday, the Louisville offense did what they've done all season -- score a lot of runs. Behind Ben Metzinger and Dalton Rushing, Louisville powered past Clemson 10-8 in game two of the series. On Sunday, Louisville secured the series sweep of Clemson, plating 18 runs. Louisville (14-7) has a one game lead over Notre Dame (13-8) as ACC play is coming to an end. Louisville holds the tie-breaker over the Irish due to a series sweep earlier in the season. Louisville has given themselves an opportunity to host post-season play.



TWO QUESTIONS:

1 -- Will anybody else transfer out before the May 1st deadline?



The deadline to receive the first-time transfer exemption is here. That essentially means that if any underclassman wants to transfer and play at a new school next season, without sitting out, they must provide written notice to the school that they will be entering the transfer portal. That doesn’t mean that players still won’t be able to enter the transfer portal, but it does somewhat limit the window for those wanting to play somewhere else next season.

However, it could take a few days for names to officially appear in the portal, as the May 1st deadline is just for written notices.

Obviously that rule is not in effect for graduate transfers, who can play immediately.

The holdovers from the 2021-2022 Louisville basketball roster have all confirmed their decision to stay or to leave, so no movement is expected on that front. On the football side, spring ball is over and players have a general idea where they are on the depth chart. The only player to enter his name into the transfer portal within the last couple of days is TJ Lewis. Lewis came in as a quarterback, and had moved to the defensive side of the ball.



2 -- Do the one-time transfer and NIL rules need to be adjusted?



Let me start off by saying this: I am for players being able to transfer, and I'm for players being able to make money off of their name, image, and likeness. However, right now it's a free for all. We saw it first hand with Alabama swooping in and taking Tyler Harrell from Louisville.

There's no way around it, Alabama parties contacted Harrell before he was in the transfer portal. That is tampering, and that's illegal under the current NCAA rules. But, with the way things currently are, the chances of that rule being enforced are slim to none. On the NIL side, things are just as wild. Miami landed Kansas State transfer Nigel Pack thanks to a $400,000 per year NIL deal. This deal sparked controversy within the Miami program as current player Isaiah Wong demanded more money to stick around.

Rumors are swirling in the ACC that Pittsburgh will lose its best player, Jordan Addison, as USC is the expected destination. What's the solution? Should there be changes made? Hopefully, Mark Emmert departing allows for a restructured and better-ran organization.



ONE PREDICTION: The Louisville basketball roster when finalized will be top-25 caliber.