The Hoagland Team at RE/MAX Premier Properties Presents: The 3-2-1

This is your 3-2-1, a content item that will appear weekly for the rest of the year. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction. The content is brought to you by The Hoagland Team at RE/MAX Premier Properties. We are proud to partner with Matthew Hoagland and his team as they will be the presenting sponsor of this weekly feature. Matthew has helped my family through the process of buying and selling houses, and he can do the same for you.

Contact Matthew:

502-297-1797

or matthewhoagland@outlook.com

As a reminder, be sure to mention CardinalSports.com when you contact him.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED:

1 -- Milt Wagner has been hired, and all eyes have turned to the recruitment of his grandson, DJ.



CardinalSports.com was the first outlet to break the news on Tuesday morning that Milt Wagner had been hired in a hybrid role with the university and within Kenny Payne's staff. Wagner's official job title is Director of Player Development & Alumni Relations. When the news became official, the first question everyone had was: Does this hire impact if Louisville can recruit DJ Wagner? While CardinalSports.com hasn't confirmed this, it's our understanding that UofL did their due diligence, and did the leg work to fully vet out the background of the NCAA rules. This hiring had been in the works for more than a month, so one can only assume that the delay was UofL making sure all hurdles were cleared for DJ Wagner to be recruited without any violations. A day later, our Basketball Insider, Travis Graf, changed his FutureCast for DJ Wagner from Kentucky to Louisville. While there's no sure thing in recruiting, Louisville certainly has the momentum in this recruitment, and while DJ Wagner was playing on the EYBL circuit this weekend, Louisville legends were out in full force. Among those in attendance: Darrell Griffith, Herbert Crook, Wiley Brown, Kevin Walls, Jerry Eaves, Tick Rogers, Robbie Valentine, Beau Zach Smith, and Will Olliges.

2 -- The Louisville football recruiting surge is going to continue.



Scott Satterfield and company are very much on their way to putting together the best recruiting class in school history. Just a couple weeks ago, Louisville beat out Florida for Arizona State transfer Jermayne Lole, one of the most highly-sought-after transfers in the country. However, the 2023 class that is in the works may top that, and that class is expected to get even better in the coming days. A 'Lackford Bat Signal' was sent out, which sent Louisville fans into a frenzy. Later, Louisville quarterback commitment Pierce Clarkson tweeted and confirmed that Tuesday would be the day. Dave Lackford has told subscribers that Louisville is on commit watch, and that this one would be big. With a star-studded crop of visitors coming to campus for the weekend of June 17th - 19th, another influential prospect coming on board could do wonders to help sell guys like Madden Sanker, Luke Burgess, and others who will be in town. Stay tuned to the Premium Recruiting Board for all of the latest scoops and tidbits for what could be an exciting week.



3 -- Louisville baseball will host a Regional.



After a disappointing couple of games in the ACC Tournament, Dan McDonnell's club found out their NCAA Tournament draw on Monday. The Cardinals were selected as the No. 12 national seed for the 2022 NCAA Championship and will be the top seed for the Louisville Regional. Southeast Missouri State, Michigan and Oregon will be joining the Cardinals at Jim Patterson for the Louisville Regional.

Louisville will kick off NCAA Tournament play on Friday at 2 p.m. as they will host Southeast Missouri State in the first game of the regional. If Louisville were to advance, they would need Texas A&M to lose in order to continue hosting.



TWO QUESTIONS:

1 -- Who will be the next addition to this year's 2022-2023 men's basketball roster?



Things have been quiet since Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Devin Ree committed to the Cardinals. Payne received a pair of commitments early on in the process, and things have come to a screeching halt ever since. With four scholarships available, Louisville almost certainly needs to add two ball-handlers, at a minimum. Stop me if you've heard this before: El Ellis is the only true guard on the roster. Tyrese Hunter is headed to Texas, and while Malachi Smith was in contact with the Louisville staff, it appears as if things have cooled off on that front. Who else is out there? Who else is the staff prioritizing? Emoni Bates is one, but beyond that, your guess is as good as mine.



2 -- Is the Louisville football win total too low?



Vegas has released win totals for the college football season, and Louisville's is currently at 5.5. All things considered, anything below five wins would be a massive disappointment in year four of the Scott Satterfield era, especially with how year three ended. Louisville returns a veteran quarterback, four starters on the offensive line, and a stable of running backs of offense. On defense, Louisville returns Yasir Abdullah, Monty Montgomery, Kei'Trel Clark, Kenderick Duncan, YaYa Diaby, and bring in Jermayne Lole, Jarvis Brownlee, and Quincy Riley. On paper, Louisville's roster is WAY better than what Vegas is predicting them to be. I would take the over.



ONE PREDICTION: Scott Satterfield's 2023 class will be the best in school history.