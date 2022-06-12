The Hoagland Team at RE/MAX Premier Properties Presents: The 3-2-1

This is your 3-2-1, a content item that will appear weekly for the rest of the year. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction. The content is brought to you by The Hoagland Team at RE/MAX Premier Properties. We are proud to partner with Matthew Hoagland and his team as they will be the presenting sponsor of this weekly feature. Matthew has helped my family through the process of buying and selling houses, and he can do the same for you.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED:

1 -- Josh Heird is hitting the ground running as he takes the reigns of UofL's athletics department.



Josh Heird has only been the full-time athletics director for a little over week, but he's already gotten to work in a major way. While UofL isn't and can't be involved in any sort of a collective, Heird and UofL staffers built a relationship with UofL alum and supporter Marc Spiegel. Spiegel, who co-founded the company Rubicon, recently announced the beginning of a Louisville-centered NIL Collective called '502Circle.' Spiegel is a Louisville native who moved to Atlanta to continue to build his company. The Eastern High School alum teamed up with a core group of boosters to form a collective to further bolster UofL's NIL efforts. Sources told CardinalSports.com that Heird's direction for the university paved the way for Spiegel and others to go forward with the collective. While details about '502Circle' are limited at the moment, things will become a lot clearer over the next two months before the official launch date of August 29th. Later in the week, UofL announced that upgrades would be coming to Jim Patterson Stadium, thanks to a large donation from Jim Patterson himself. The $1 million renovation will enhance the entrance and concourse of the baseball stadium. Jim Patterson was hanging out with Heird in the suites during the Louisville Regional games. UofL also confirmed that the Planet Fitness Kueber Center would undergo a $750,000 upgrade, funded by private donations, focused on locker rooms, lounge spaces, offices, front entry and signage throughout the facility. Josh Heird is well on his way to mending fences, fixing relationships, and building a strong athletics department.



2 -- The Louisville football recruiting momentum will be on full display this weekend.



Scott Satterfield and company are very much on their way to putting together the best class in school history and the visitors lined up for this weekend are proof of what the staff is doing on the recruiting trail.

A star-studded crop of visitors will be coming to campus this weekend, June 17th - 19th, headlined by Rueben Owens, Deandre Moore, Madden Sanker, and Pierce Clarkson. Dave Lackford alerted subscribers about another huge visitor for this weekend, as a Rivals100 prospect who is currently committed to another ACC program will be in town. Louisville will also be hosting offensive line targets Jordan Church and Luke Burgess, and both players currently have FutureCasts in favor of the Cardinals. The Louisville staff is planning on showing the recruits one of the city's jewels as the group will be attending 'Downs After Dark' on Saturday night.

Stay tuned to the Premium Recruiting Board for all of the latest scoops and tidbits for what could be an exciting weekend.



3 -- The Louisville baseball season came to an end in College Station.



After a disappointing campaign a year ago, Dan McDonnell's program was on a mission to restore the Louisville baseball tradition and reset the standard. The Cardinals were selected as the No. 12 national seed for the 2022 NCAA Championship and advanced out of the regional round after a thrilling come-from-behind win over Michigan on Monday. Louisville traveled to College Station and met Texas A&M, the No. 5 overall seed. Louisville fell in two games, after being walked off on Friday in the series opener, and then came up one run short on Saturday. Give credit to Louisville, a team that wasn’t ranked in the preseason and was picked to finish 4th in the ACC Atlantic Division. It's never fun going out the way Louisville did simply because the opportunities were there in both games in College Station. Louisville will bring back a lot of talent from this year's team, including Christian Knapczyk and Logan Beard.



TWO QUESTIONS:

1 -- Who will be the next addition to this year's 2022-2023 men's basketball roster?



This question is staying put, and could have been listed in this section for the last month. Things have been quiet since Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Devin Ree committed to the Cardinals. Payne received a pair of commitments early on in the process, and things have come to a screeching halt ever since. With four scholarships available, Louisville hasn't made any headway with targets such as Tyrese Hunter and Malachi Smith.

Hercy Miller is a guy who has seemingly already been added unofficially, but it's unclear if he's coming as a walk-on or scholarship player. It's also unclear if the staff feels that Miller fills a void in the back-court, or if they see him as a player who will be buried on the bench. The Emoni Bates buzz has slowed down, but with a mid-June commitment being rumored, you would think this would be the week that Bates decides on a school.



2 -- If nobody else is added to the roster, what is the expectation for this year's men's basketball team?



This is purely a hypothetical as it's only June and Louisville still has four scholarships open -- but what would this roster be capable of doing? You could certainly make a case that the front-court is among the best in the ACC as Sydney Curry, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Roosevelt Wheeler, and Jae'Lyn Withers are all extremely talented. The early indications are that Kamari Lands may be better than advertised. El Ellis showed flashes, and will presumably be better than he was a year ago. Mike James being at 100 percent would give Louisville another lengthy, athletic guard. I could be convinced that a starting lineup of Ellis, Lands, James, Huntley-Hatfield, and Curry could win 20 games, but I definitely wouldn't bet on it.



ONE PREDICTION: This weekend will produce fireworks.