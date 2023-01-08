This is your 3-2-1, where we break down three things we learned this week, two questions we have and give one prediction. The content is brought to you by The Hoagland Team at RE/MAX Premier Properties. We are proud to partner with Matthew Hoagland and his team as they will be the presenting sponsor of this feature. Matthew has helped my family through the process of buying and selling houses, and he can do the same for you.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED:

1. The momentum on the football recruiting trail is real.

It feels like every time you look up, Jeff Brohm and company are landing another commitment. Whether it be from the high-school ranks or the transfer portal, Louisville football recruiting has never been at the heights that it is now.

Louisville landed the No. 19 overall transfer in the country, in former top-50 recruit Kevin Coleman and that feels like an after thought after what happened this weekend. Coleman is an instant-impact wide receiver who was the Freshman of the Year under Deion Sanders, and came to Louisville, instead of following Coach Prime. A host of other power programs were involved with Coleman and the Cards won out. But like I said, that is old news after what has transpired this weekend. On Friday, Louisville landed Miami transfer Gilbert Frierson, but that was just the start of a massive haul that would continue on Saturday. The All-American bowl was played on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas and Louisville was very much represented on the national stage as four-star tight end Jamari Johnson stuck with the Cards, opting to come to Louisville after late interest came in from Oregon and Pittsburgh.



Later in the game, the No. 5 overall player in the country, TJ Capers, picked Louisville.

Yes, a five-star from Miami picked Louisville on national television.



Wait, there's more? Yes. Another standout wide receiver transfer, Jamari Thrash, picked Jeff Brohm and Louisville after a weekend visit. Thrash was at Auburn in the days prior to arriving in Louisville, and had serious interest from Penn State, too. The momentum on the football recruiting trail is real, folks.



2. Louisville basketball shows some improvement in two close losses.

I'm struggling to provide analysis and commentary on the two games that took place this week. First, you have the Syracuse game where Louisville lost once again by one point. There were some things to really like from the loss. Mike James was a bright spot, the 17 assists were a bright spot. But it was still a loss to a very average Syracuse team. And Louisville still had 21 turnovers, including multiple giveaways down the stretch that turned a likely win into a loss. Then, you have the Wake Forest game on Saturday where Louisville came out asleep, and got down by 22 points. Eleven minutes into the game, Louisville was down by 17 and had more turnovers at eight, than points, at seven. Louisville and Mike James battled back to cut it to three with 2:40 left, but Wake Forest pulled away.

Another loss, and another game where Louisville looked good in stretches, and really bad in other stretches. Is it fair to judge a 2-14 team by wins and losses at this point? Probably not, but I just don't know what exactly to do with two losses where Louisville showed energy in spurts, showed competence in spurts, only to lose. Can you call it improvement? Sure. But consistency and winning games like the Syracuse one have to be the next steps for me to say this is heading in the right direction.



3. Jeff Brohm's staff is coming together, and is close to being finalized.

Jeff Brohm's staff at Louisville is close to being complete. After officially announcing Chris Barclay, Ron English, Garrick McGee, and Ryan Wallace over the last week or two, here is where things stand. Offense:

QBs - Brian Brohm (not officially announced) RBs - Chris Barclay

WRs - Garrick McGee TEs - Ryan Wallace OL - Richard Owens (not officially announced) Defense: Mark Ivey Ron English

Mark Hagen (not officially announced) Louisville will need another defensive assistant coach, and either another defensive coach, or a special teams coach to complete the 10 on-field threshold. The recruiting department consists of Pete Nochta and John Herron, both staffers who were retained by Jeff Brohm. Brohm also brought Trent Mossbrucker with him from Purdue to assist Nochta and Herron.



TWO QUESTIONS:

1. What should the over/under on wins be for the Louisville basketball team?

Sitting at 2-14, how many more wins does this Louisville team get? I'm going to set the over/under at 4.5, and probably lean the under. I'll say they win four. Louisville's next game is on the road at Clemson, a team who is red hot. Then the Cardinals host UNC. Those are probably both losses. I think the wins come against Pittsburgh at home on 1/18 and against Georgia Tech at home on 2/1. I just don't see very many wins out there. It's a cliche saying in sports, but this team just hasn't learned how to win, and close games up to this point, have all gone the other way. Here's to hoping that I'm wrong.



2. What are the remaining positions of need for Jeff Brohm?

After the additions of Kevin Coleman and Jamari Thrash, the wide receiver room is probably good to go - and now looks like a strength. Jack Plummer solidified the quarterback room.

To me, Louisville probably needs a tight end, a couple of offensive linemen, and a running back. On defense, Louisville has addressed the defensive line. They've addressed the secondary. I'd say they probably need an inside linebacker and maybe another corner.

All in all, the roster, as it stands now, looks very promising for year one under Jeff Brohm.



ONE PREDICTION: Louisville will add another commitment tonight (Sunday)