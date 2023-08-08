Louisville, Ky. – University of Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash has been named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, the organization released on Monday.

A transfer from Georgia State, Thrash comes to Louisville after earning three letters at Georgia State where he caught 104 passes for 1,752 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ranks fifth in GSU history in receiving yards and eight in receptions.

In 2022, Thrash earned All-American honors and was an All-Sun Belt wide receiver after catching 61 passes for 1,122 yards and seven scores. He lead the league and ranked 13th nationally in receiving yards. He broke the school record for receiving yards with 213 yards on 10 receptions versus Charlotte.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.

The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 650 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted. For a list of voters, please see BiletnikoffAward.com/voters.

The Biletnikoff Award candidate eligibility and voting criteria, transparently explicit and detailed, are available for review at BiletnikoffAward.com/criteria.



