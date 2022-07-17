Three Louisville commits to play in 2023 Polynesian Bowl

Louisville's 2023 class currently has four Rivals100 commitments, and three of those four will play in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl.

Pierce Clarkson, Rueben Owens, and DeAndre Moore have all announced that they will play in the highly-regarded high school all-star game.

The more game reps the three players can get, the better. With Clarkson, Owens, and Moore all playing skill-position spots on the offensive side of the ball, Louisville will only benefit from them establishing a chemistry well before coming to campus.

Clarkson and Owens have already teamed up to play in the Overtime 7 on 7 tournament, and all three will play in the 2023 All-American Bowl, too.

So that's two high school all-star games that the three will be playing in together, with the Polynesian Bowl being the most recent development.

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl will be televised live on the NFL Network.