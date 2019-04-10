Three Louisville stars taken in WNBA Draft
Asia Durr was taken No. 2 in Wednesday night in the WNBA Draft in New York City. Durr's teammates Arica Carter and Sam Fuehring were also drafted.
The Ville ➡️ The Big Apple— Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) April 10, 2019
@A_Hooper25, we can’t wait to watch you making plays with the @nyliberty! pic.twitter.com/eGWlQXkZgo
Let’s see those kicks close up ...— Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) April 10, 2019
Looking fly, @A_Hooper25! pic.twitter.com/iOvQGJykgP
With the 32nd pick in the 2019 #WNBADraft, the @PhoenixMercury select Arica Carter!— Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) April 11, 2019
#GoCards pic.twitter.com/p6HMDCbIew
With the 34th pick in the 2019 #WNBADraft, the @WashMystics select Sam Fuehring!— Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) April 11, 2019
#GoCards pic.twitter.com/oZfO84n5pK