Breaking down what went wrong in this particular game, to me, is pointless. Those that had an interest in the game watched it. It's Sunday, most by now, know what happened yesterday in Chestnut Hill. So, what I'm going to do is give you three stats that tell the story.



Boston College rushed for 144 yards against Louisville. In their first three games against Power Five opponents, they rushed for a COMBINED 128 yards. Source: (@AndyBackstrom/Twitter)

Trying to predict what team shows up week to week, hell, even quarter to quarter is damn near impossible at this point. A defense that held USF to next to nothing on the ground, a defense that got 10 straight stops against UCF, does this on Saturday at Boston College. A Boston College team that had the worst offense in the ACC.

Infuriating.



Saturday marked the 11th time under Scott Satterfield where Louisville failed to score in the fourth quarter of a game. Source: (@RealCardGame/Twitter)

Has the defense been bad under Bryan Brown? Yes, very. But, man, what a mind-blowing and damning stat to reflect the inability to put the ball in the end zone when it matters. Sure, the offense has been somewhat good over the last three years, but if you can't string together drives late in the game, it's all for nothing. Figure it out. Make adjustments.



Steve Kragthorpe's record at Louisville: 19-21. Scott Satterfield's record at Louisville: 20-22. Source: (@NickSorrell1/Twitter)