Chris Mack spoke to members of the media through a teleconference where he addressed several topics surrounding the current state of college basketball and a few items on next year's team.



Here are three quick takeaways from what Mack had to say:



Malik Williams and David Johnson are returning

You never know until you know, but Chris Mack eased the worries of Louisville fans when he said that rising senior center Malik Williams and to-be sophomore guard David Johnson will be back. Mack did say that Williams has asked the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee for feedback, but just to figure out specifically what he needs to work on. David Johnson has come up in NBA Draft conversations after breaking out towards the end of his freshman season. Mack confirmed that Johnson isn't pursuing the NBA. "There won’t be anybody else on our team that will put their name in or won’t be part of our team next year," said Mack. This isn't shocking by any means, but hearing Chris Mack say that Malik Williams and David Johnson will officially be a part of the roster is great news for the Cardinals.

Louisville is still looking to add to the 2020 - 2021 roster

Louisville added to a major piece to the puzzle when Carlik Jones committed to play his final year for the Cardinals. However, Chris Mack is still looking for one more player to join the team. Louisville can't have more than 12 scholarship players due to NCAA sanctions, but Mack has his eye on bringing someone else in. Mack said that he is looking for a player to "help us in the frontcourt, particularly at the center position." One name that Louisville has been connected with is Purdue transfer Matt Haarms. Louisville does have Malik Williams and Aidian Igiehon, but definitely could use some help up front with rebounding in particular.

Mack expects the freshmen to take a step forward

Louisville brought in six newcomers ahead of last season, but only one, David Johnson, made much of a splash. Samuell Williamson's minutes were inconsistent, and didn't see enough playing time to make an impact. Three others: Josh Nickelberry, Quinn Slazinski, and Aidan Igiehon rarely saw the floor. The final newcomer, Jae'lyn Withers, redshirted. Mack saw Nickelberry and Slazinksi become "much better players throughout the course of the season." Mack went on to say that the staff expects "better things out of him in terms of production and playing." Big man Aidan Igiehon injured his shoulder and was out the last 4-5 weeks of the season, according to Mack. Chris Mack was confident that Jae'lyn Withers benefited from sitting out, saying Withers "gained an awful lot of strength and weight his freshman year." Mack was extremely complimentary of the athletic ability of Withers.