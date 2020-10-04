CardinalSports - Three thoughts from around college football

Florida State narrowly avoids a complete collapse

The Florida State football program has been struggling for several years, and this year is looking like much of the same. After starting the season 0-2, and getting demolished against in-state rival Miami 52-10, FSU escaped with a win over Jacksonville State. The Seminoles were trailing 14-0 after one quarter of play against an OVC school in Jacksonville State. A familiar name saved the day: Jordan Travis. Travis came in and led FSU to a comeback win, and played extremely well while doing so. Travis finished the game completing 12-of-17 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown. Travis also rushed for 48 yards and added another score on the ground. Florida State is skating on thin ice, and first year head coach Mike Norvell is already feeling the heat.

Kentucky pulled a Kentucky in loss to Ole Miss

If there was ever a way for Kentucky to lose a game in the most Kentucky way possible, Saturday was it. The Wildcats controlled much of the game, but fell to Ole Miss in overtime after a missed extra point. Before the missed extra point, Kentucky had a player get tackled after celebrating early on his way to the end zone, followed by a fumble on the goal line. Later in the contest, Kentucky only put 10 players out on the field on a critical third down play. Yikes. Kentucky is now 0-2 and hosts a dangerous Mississippi State team who is licking their chops at the thought of throwing the ball on a vulnerable Wildcat secondary. Auburn and Ole Miss both threw it all game long, and the Bulldogs air raid attack will try to do the same.

Pittsburgh losing to NC State was not what Louisville wanted to see