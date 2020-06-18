CardinalSports - TJ Quinn to continue the legacy at Louisville

THE SITUATION: Last summer, Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes safety TJ Quinn received his first offer from Virginia Tech. It was then that his recruitment truly got started. He was on other radars and schools had been by to check on him during spring evaluation, but the Hokies got it going. He went on to receive over 20 offers, from schools like Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, NC State and Syracuse, but on May 2, when Louisville offered, this race was all but over. Louisville is where his father (Terry Quinn) played, so the Cardinal offer was a dream, and when it happened, it was only a matter of time. On June 18, the 6-foot-1, 200 pound safety made it official.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I committed to Louisville back on May 22," said Quinn. "I made that decision a few weeks ago after talking it over with my parents. I had a lot of strong feelings about Louisville and I have known for a while that, that is where I wanted to go.

"I did want to take visits and all that, but with Louisville, there is no reason to wait. I told coach Nicholson first, then coach Satterfield, and I got on a zoom video chat with the whole staff. It felt great to let them know.

"I just feel Louisville is the best fit for me. It is a family environment, I have a chance to come in and play, I am very comfortable with the coaches and I will have a chance to keep the legacy going. There are many reasons I chose Louisville.

"My dad played there, and that is great, but this was my decision. I had no pressure to go to Louisville from my family, they were going to support me anywhere I went and Louisville is just the best fit for me.

"I just love the school overall. The school itself, the people, the scheme for me in football, the coaches — it is all a fit for me.

"It really came down to Louisville, Colorado and NC State. It was not that tough of a decision to be honest. I knew where I wanted to go and it is a relief to have recruiting over. I am going to focus on the team now and I will be able to relax as a Louisville commit."

WHY IT'S BIG FOR LOUISVILLE: Quinn is a versatile defender that has a high football IQ. He has good size, he is physical, he is a coaches son, he is a leader and he knows what it takes to be successful. As a safety, he is physical and he plays with great awareness. He is in the proper position most of the time, he takes good angles to the ball and he is smart on the back-end of the defense. Louisville has told him he could play strong or free safety in their scheme, and we are not ruling out a future linebacker due to his size and frame. Quinn plays for one of the top programs in Georgia, he is well coached, he will be prepared for college and he is one Louisville fans should be excited about.