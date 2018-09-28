LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville will stage the "Louisville Live" basketball event on Friday, Sept. 28 from 7-9 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! in downtown Louisville.

The free, outdoor event will include team activities on a portable court placed on the covered area of the street, surrounded by fan viewing opportunities of the stage, court and video screens.

The final hour of the event from 8-9 p.m. will be televised live on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN through the WatchESPN app. A direct link to watch the live telecast is available here.

The two-hour event will include an abundance of fan giveaways, interactive challenges, and fun basketball contests.

Fans will have the opportunity to cheer on their favorite men's players as they compete in a three-point contest and high-flying dunk competition, which will be evaluated by an impressive panel of judges.

The three-point contest will feature Christen Cunningham, Ryan McMahon, Jordan Nwora and Malik Williams, while the dunk competition will include Steven Enoch, Khwan Fore, V.J. King, and Darius Perry.

A group of fans in attendance will have the chance to shoot side-by-side with the reigning ACC champion UofL women's basketball team in a team knockout competition. One lucky UofL student with also be selected for a three-point contest and the chance to win $10,000.

Over 200 Louisville adidas items will be given away, including hats, T-shirts, and shoes. Please note that Fourth Street Live! does not allow backpacks or purses larger than 12 x 18 inches.

Admission begins at 6 p.m. for limited bleacher seating and standing room at the street and second-floor levels of Fourth Street Live! on a first-come, first served basis.

Interested parties may reserve indoor and outdoor seating by calling 502-417-7640 or 502-568-3457.