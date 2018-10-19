The No. 10 Louisville men's soccer team will honors its Seniors Saturday night prior to a showdown vs. Clemson at Lynn Stadium.

Seniors Geoffrey Dee, Tate Schmitt, Adam Wilson and Watterson Young will be honored. First kick will be at 7 p.m., ET Saturday, and the match will be will be televised on ACC Network Extra, while live stats will be available at GoCards.com.

Louisville enters Saturday's match with a 7-3-3 record after Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Lipscomb. The Cardinals are second in the ACC Atlantic and third overall in the league with 11 points and a 3-1-2 mark. The top four teams in the conference will earn a first round bye and a second round home game in the ACC Championship.

Louisville trails 1-3-1 in the all-time series with Clemson, but the Tigers have lost five straight ACC games this season. Louisville is 0-1-1 at home against the Tigers, including a 1-0 loss in Clemson's most recent visit in 2016.