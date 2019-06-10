The Louisville basketball staff has its eyes on many of the top-100 guys in the junior class. But they're also keeping tabs on some under the radar talent. One of those somewhat under the radar prospects is John Hugley IV. The forward out of Brush High School in Ohio, holds 15+ offers including Xavier, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Florida, and many others.

Louisville began recruiting Hugley in October 2018. He had plans to visit Louisville and then take in Louisville Live but a scheduling conflict didn't allow it. Since then, he’s been watched twice by Louisville coaches. He's now found a potential date to take a visit.

Hugley confirmed to CardinalSports.Com that he will try to visit Louisville "within the next week or so". “I’m really excited to head down and visit the campus,” Hugley said.

Echoing something many recruits have told CardinalSports.com this spring, Hugley said he's been "impressed" with what Chris Mack has done to turn the program around in only a few months.

“I think Louisville is somewhere I could see myself playing. The campus looks very nice I don’t really know to much about the school but for the basketball program, Coach Mack is really bringing the program back up to how it used to be,” Hugley said.