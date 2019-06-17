Louisville offered a number of 2021 prospects once the communication period opened on Saturday. One of the newly offered prospects is five-star guard Khristian Lander. The 26th overall player in the class of 2021, Lander holds offers front Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, among many others.

Saturday night he received a call that resulted in an offer from the Louisville Cardinals.

“Coach Mack facetimed me and said that he liked what he seen from me and had watched me for a while and liked my game and wanted to extend an offer to UofL,” Lander told CardinalSports.com



