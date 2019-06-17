Top-30 sophomore Khristian Lander discusses Louisville offer
Louisville offered a number of 2021 prospects once the communication period opened on Saturday. One of the newly offered prospects is five-star guard Khristian Lander. The 26th overall player in the class of 2021, Lander holds offers front Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, among many others.
Saturday night he received a call that resulted in an offer from the Louisville Cardinals.
“Coach Mack facetimed me and said that he liked what he seen from me and had watched me for a while and liked my game and wanted to extend an offer to UofL,” Lander told CardinalSports.com
Lander has previously visited Louisville three times; most recently, he visited on January 6th for the Cardinals' conference opener against Miami.
What is it about Louisville that appeals to Lander? “I’ve enjoyed watching Louisville over the years and I like coach Mack and the other coaches.”
As for next year’s Louisville team, Lander has had the chance to watch incoming freshman David Johnson. In Lander’s words: “I know David Johnson, he’s a bucket.”