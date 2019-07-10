Top-60 sophomore Cliff Omoruyi lands Cardinals offer, planning visit
Cliff Omoruyi, a four-star center prospect out of Roselle Catholic in New Jersey told CardinalSports.com that Chris Mack recently extended him an offer and that he was excited to hear interest from...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news