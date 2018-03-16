Louisville scored the first nine points of the second half and out-scored Boise State 27-8 in the 3rd Quarter to cruise to a comfortable win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday.

"We just did a really good job defensively on contesting a lot of shots," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "It was a 10 point game at the half and then we came out after halftime and were able to get things going offensively and defensively after halftime."

The Cardinals (33-3) completely shut down the interior, forcing the smaller Boise State team to try to score from outside under duress. The Broncos (23-10) missed 26 of their 30 three-point shots. The Broncos finished the game shooting 23.7 percent from the field.

"There's a big difference in size," Boise coach Gordy Presnell said. "We probably took too many, but that was the shot we could get. ... We have been a consistent three-point shooting team, but we have not played the No. 3 team in the nation before."

Louisville had no problem generating offense, getting significant help from 6-foot-4 sophomore center Kylee Shook who hit her first five shots and scored 14 points in her first 12 minutes.

"Coach Walz is always telling me to be more aggressive," Shook said. "My role when I come in is I have to make an impact when I come in or else there is no point in me coming in. I have to be aggressive when I am in there."

Shook and forward Sam Fuehring each finished with 14 points while Jazmine Jones and Bionca Dunham each had 10 points. Louisville's All-ACC stars Asia Durr and Myisha Hines-Allen were limited to 13 total points, nine for Durr and four for Hines-Allen.

Boise was led by Shalen Shaw who finished with 12 points. The Broncos finished the game 14 of 59 from the field with 16 turnovers.

Louisville advanced to face the winner of Marquette and Dayton on Sunday. The game time has not yet been announced, but is believed to be around noon on Sunday.

