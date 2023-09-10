JAWHAR JORDAN

(On what it means to get a win in the home opener)

Jawhar Jordan: “It was amazing to come out here and see all the fans supporting us for our first home game. We’re glad we got the win.”

(On the moment he broke through for a 72-yard touchdown)

Jordan: “I know our linemen are going to make those big holes happen, so I expect it right away. Once I saw it, I just did what I do and broke free.”

(On what has clicked for him over his last seven games rushing the ball)

Jordan: “For me, it’s just been getting better each and every week. That’s what I stand on and I try to just keep improving, work on my game, and work on things I need to improve on while coming out confident and trusting the process and the game plan.”

(On what areas he feels he needs to improve in)

Jordan: “I like to improve on every little bit of my game: running the ball, seeing the holes better, catching the ball – just a little bit of everything.”

(On how he would describe the diversity of talent in the running back room)

Jordan: “We just compete with other each and every day and we make each other better. If Isaac (Guerendo) sees something in my game that I need to improve on, he’s going to let me know and it goes both ways. We just come out here and practice, compete every day, and just make each other better.”

DEVIN NEAL

(On pride in the defensive performance)

“It felt great to get my hands on the ball. I feel like last week I missed out on some opportunities but this week I got the chance to redeem myself. I was really appreciative of that moment and it felt great.”

(On where does that “next man up mentality” come from)

“We take a lot of pride in our performance because Coach English always preaches about the “next man up” mentality. We need every man available in the room to take notes as if they're the next man up at all three safety spots.”

(On going against Jawhar and Jamari Thrash in practice)

“Going against those guys in practice is a huge advantage because they are real dudes. Going against great receivers like those guys helps make us better.”

(On how comfortable the defense is getting each week)

“Getting the first two games under our belts allows us to be comfortable in our roles. Players are starting to get more familiar and get back into the repetition of things. I feel like we’re on a great path to keep this thing going.”



