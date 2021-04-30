CardinalSports - Tutu Atwell selected 57th overall by LA Rams

Tutu Atwell selected 57th overall by LA Rams
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell is the first Cardinal off of the board in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The speedy wideout was selected by LA Rams in the second round at No. 57.
As a high school prospect, out of Miami (FL.) Northwestern, Atwell was the No. 26 ranked receiver in the 2018 class.
At Louisville, the 5-foot-9 speedster totaled 21 touchdowns over the course of three years.
Atwell will head out West, where he will be catching passes from new quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Atwell should fit in nicely with offensive-minded Sean McVay, who loves to utilize receivers in a number of ways.
Here is the official release from the LA Rams:
The Los Angeles Rams have selected Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell with the 57th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Atwell finished his 2020 junior season as the Cardinals' leading receiver with 46 catches for 625 yards and seven touchdowns across nine games. His seven touchdowns tied for fourth in the ACC last year.
Overall, Atwell finished his college career with 140 receptions for 2,307 yards and 21 touchdowns across three seasons, tied for fifth in school history with 21 touchdown catches, ranked fourth with 10 100-yard receiving games, and eighth with 2,307 receiving yards.
Now the attention turns to Javian Hawkins and Dez FItzpatrick.
How does Tutu fit in with the LA Rams? Head over to the Collision Course to join in on the discussion.
Congrats to Tutu Atwell.