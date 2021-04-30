CardinalSports - Tutu Atwell selected 57th overall by LA Rams

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell is the first Cardinal off of the board in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The speedy wideout was selected by LA Rams in the second round at No. 57.

As a high school prospect, out of Miami (FL.) Northwestern, Atwell was the No. 26 ranked receiver in the 2018 class.



At Louisville, the 5-foot-9 speedster totaled 21 touchdowns over the course of three years.