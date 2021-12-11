Two Louisville staffers no longer with program
As Chris Person reported on Wednesday, Louisville and strength and conditioning coach Mike Sirignano have parted ways.
Sirignano has been with Scott Satterfield since 2014, dating back to Satterfield's tenure at Appalachian State.
Sirignano came to Louisville in December of 2018, and has led the strength and conditioning program for three years under Scott Satterfield.
Sirignano isn't the only staffer going in a different direction. Special teams coordinator Stu Holt is also no longer with the Louisville football program, after taking the same position with Virginia Tech under new head coach Brent Pry.
Louisville now has a coaching vacancy on each side of the football and will need to fill the vacancies left by Stu Holt and Cort Dennison.