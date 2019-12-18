For the majority of tonight's game, Louisville appeared to be sleepwalking. For the first 31 minutes, this game was close and Louisville showed no signs of turning things around.

Over the last 8:43, Louisville outscored Miami (OH) 26-6. Yes, that would qualify as a "boom," which was made famous during the 2013 run. This team appears to play in spurts, which has to change moving forward. Tonight, it didn't matter as Miami (OH) didn't pose much of a threat.

Louisville started fast, but from there, it felt like they put it in cruise control. Once things tightened up, Louisville got it back in gear. From here on out, Louisville will get beat if they don't play for 40 minutes.

*** It appears Chris Mack still doesn't have his rotation figured out. Tonight, Fresh Kimble and Malik Williams were first off of the bench, which to me, shows Mack is committed to Darius Perry. Mack complimented Perry's play after the game. I would agree with Mack. I saw Darius bringing his teammates together at dead balls, hustling, and showing effort. He missed a handful of good looks, but overall I was pleased with his play. I think the guard rotation is still cloudy, but if at all possible, Mack wants to stick with Perry



*** David Johnson is getting more comfortable and is playing multiple positions. I am not even close to saying this team has to start David Johnson, but I continue to see signs of growth. Johnson was pressured in the back-court, beat his man, and took it straight to the basket and scored in traffic. On another play, Johnson grabbed a rebound and hit the outlet leading to a fast-break. Additionally, Johnson had a nice dish down-low to Enoch that was good to see as Louisville's guards have struggled with entry passes into the post. Johnson also played some at the two-guard spot tonight, which is something to keep any eye on.



*** Miami (OH) gave Louisville a taste of what Kentucky is going to do - pressure the ball all the way up the floor. I promise you, Ashton Hagans will hound whoever brings the ball up the floor when Louisville plays Kentucky. Miami (OH) did that tonight and Louisville better be ready to see that again.



*** Louisville's defense was solid again. Even while looking extremely lackadaisical at times,, Louisville held Miami (OH) to under 50 points. Miami (OH) finished the game at 27.3 percent from the field, going 18-of-66.



*** The lack of focus for large parts of games needs to stop - like now. There has been numerous games this year where Louisville has essentially relaxed. That is concerning.



*** Louisville's bigs have to go straight up instead of putting the ball on the floor. Steven Enoch and Malik Williams had an overwhelming height advantage tonight, but kept dribbling and bringing the ball down when they caught it. This allowed Miami (OH) to collapse and swat at the ball. Chris Mack was very unhappy as this kept happening over and over.

