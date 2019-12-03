Through seven games, the talk was how well Louisville shoots the ball. Tonight, Louisville locked in on the defensive end of the floor, holding Michigan to 43 points. Behind that defensive effort, No. 1 Louisville shut down No. 4 Michigan, and cruised to a 58 - 43 win inside an electric atmosphere at the KFC Yum! Center.

Ty's Takeaways

Louisville can win with defense



Before tonight's game, I think it was fair to question whether or not Louisville was an elite defensive team. Louisville silenced those questions, and beat a top 5 team on an off night shooting the ball. Louisville finished the game shooting 36.9 percent from the floor, and 21.1 percent from three. Louisville also missed eight free throws, ending the game at 55.6 percent from the line. After reading those numbers, you would think Louisville would have lost. Instead, Louisville beat arguably the hottest team in the country by 15 points.



Why was Louisville so good on defense tonight? A big key, according to Chris Mack, was centered around Zavier Simpson. Mack said "keeping him out of the lane" helped Louisville shut Michigan down. Louisville's guards did an outstanding job hounding Simpson on the perimeter, but Steven Enoch and Malik Williams did an even better job hedging the pick and rolls. A guy that played exceptionally well on defense? Ryan McMahon. McMahon more than held his own all night. Simpson had nowhere to go, and couldn't find any room to drive. Louisville's rotations were on point all night, and guys gambled for steals at the right times. Chris Mack credited "hard close outs" for Michigan's inability to make shots. Louisville held Michigan to a dreadful 25.9 percent from the floor, which included an even worse 15.8 percent from deep. Michigan’s best shooter, Isaiah Livers, ran into a brick wall in Dwayne Sutton. Livers went 1-9 from the field, and a lot of those shots were against Sutton. Louisville likes to track "kills" which equates to three defensive stops in a row. Tonight, Louisville had eight.



Jordan Nwora is the real deal



If it wasn't well known already, Louisville has a star in junior forward Jordan Nwora. Louisville leaned on Nwora at times tonight, especially down the stretch. Nwora finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, but neither of those numbers stuck out to Mack. Instead, Chris Mack focused on the turnover category. "He had the ball in his hands a lot," Mack said. With the ball in his hands throughout the game, Nwora had only one turnover in 36 minutes.



Nwora put Michigan away with a couple of key buckets late in the game, including an "and one” to put Louisville up 49-37 with 3:35 to go. Following that basket, Nwora motioned to the crowd to get on their feet. Having a guy to go to when your team sorely needs points is a luxury that not a lot of teams have. Fortunately for Louisville, Nwora is playing at an All-American level and can score in a variety of ways.



The KFC Yum! Center came alive



The anticipation leading up to this matchup was well warranted and Louisville's crowd showed up in a major way. From the starting lineups to the final whistle, the "whiteout" looked and sounded awesome. Louisville fans stayed in their seats at halftime to see the MOP banner go up. Darrell Griffith and Luke Hancock injected an energy into the building that carried over to the second half.

I think it's fair to say this type of win, in this type of environment put an exclamation point on Louisville basketball being "back." Chris Mack knew what this meant. “I’m happy for our fan base. They’ve gone through hell and back. And for them to be able to enjoy nights like this, yeah, it makes me happy," Mack said.

It truly felt like a game from when Louisville basketball was at its best. And that feeling is a good feeling.





By the numbers:

(StatBroadcast)

Of note: Fresh Kimble had the highest +/-, and played three more minutes than Darius Perry. I thought both of them were tremendous, especially hounding Zavier Simpson.

