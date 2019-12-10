Ty's Takeaways: Texas Tech hands Louisville first loss
It was a night to forget for the No. 1 team in the country. A hungry, almost desperate, Texas Tech team got the best of a Louisville team that didn't look prepared.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news