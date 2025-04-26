Tyler Shough Drafted in the Second Round by the New Orleans Saints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Quarterback Tyler Shough has been selected in the second round with the No. 40 overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shough becomes the highest player drafted in head coach Jeff Brohm’s first two seasons, and is the highest quarterback drafted since Brian Brohm was a second-round selection (No. 58 pick) by the Green Bay Packers in 2008.

Shough is the fifth player drafted in the last two seasons after four went in last season’s draft. Shough, who was in his seventh season of collegiate football, joined the Louisville program for the 2024 season and helped the Cardinals to a 9-4 overall record, with wins over No. 11 Clemson and Kentucky.

The signal caller’s career was hampered by injuries, never playing more than seven games in a season until his lone season at Louisville in 2024. After missing most of the 2023 season, Shough responded with one of the top season performances in the Atlantic Coast Conference to win the national award as the Comeback Player of the Year.

The product of Chandler, Ariz., Shough threw for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 62.7 percent of his passes. He recorded four 300-yard games, including a season high 349 yards against Jacksonville State and had four touchdown passes against Austin Peay and Miami in a shootout against top pick Cam Ward.

An All-ACC Honorable Mention, Shough ranked fifth in the ACC in passing yards, touchdowns, and total offense.

In stops at Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville, Shough threw for 7,820 yards and 59 touchdowns in 42 career games. Shough played three years at Oregon (2018-20) and three seasons at Texas Tech (2021-23). He passed for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns at Oregon in 2020 and 1,304 yards and seven scores at Texas Tech in 2022.



