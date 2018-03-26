After a series of meetings Monday, the University of Louisville's Board of Trustees recommended hiring Vince Tyra as the full-time Athletic Director.

Tyra, who took over on an interim role back in September when former Athletic Director and Vice President Tom Jurich was suspended and then later fired, has been UofL's acting AD for the last six months.

Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said search firm Korn Ferry identified 50 initial candidates for Louisville's Athletic Director. Conversations were had with a handful of candidates after the list was narrowed down.

"At the end of the day @vincetyra was the right fit for the University of Louisville," Postel said Monday.

A local businessman and avid Louisville fan, Tyra helped Louisville navigate those first weeks of turmoil as Jurich and Pitino were dismissed along with two other assistant basketball coaches.

Tyra provided stability and guidance as interim basketball coach David Padgett hired his coaching staff. Tyra also got up to speed quickly on Louisville's ongoing NCAA appeal. In November, Tyra was also instrumental in helping Louisville land Scott Teeter as Louisville's new women's lacrosse coach.

Teeter, the winningest coach in MAAC history and a part of the Canadian national team program, chose to leave Canisius to come to Louisville, in part, because of Tyra's aggressive pursuit.

“I would like to thank interim director of athletics Vince Tyra and assistant athletic director for student-athlete development Amy Calabrese for their confidence that I am the right person to lead this program,” said Teeter.

Tyra seemed to embrace the role as Louisville's Athletic Director, traveling to road games and attending sporting events all around campus. Last month, Tyra said he had reviewed the department's operating procedure, dismissing three associate Athletic Directors and consolidating a couple of major department positions. Tyra said his goal was to make the department more student-athlete focused and to free up budget space to make UofL's athletic budget more lean.

Tyra looked for cuts in other areas, including his own salary. In February, Tyra announced he was cutting his own salary. The interim contract he accepted was paying him $100,000 per month to be UofL's AD. Tyra announced his new agreement would be for $850,000, an average of the top three athletic director salaries in the ACC.

The UofL Board of Trustees hired search firm Korn Ferry to look for the best candidates for Louisville's athletic director. While the results of the search aren't known, Tyra appeared to be most fans' popular pick after that move in February.

Tyra was offered a 5-year, $850,000 deal to become Louisville's new Athletic Director. There are bonuses in his deal which could add an additional $100,000 to his yearly base salary.