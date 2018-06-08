Tyra and longtime baseball coach Dan McDonnell agreed to terms yesterday on a new deal to keep McDonnell in Louisville. The Cardinals' coach had been offered a significant pay increase by Mississippi State, but he chose to remain in Louisville.

"I was at a social event last night and everyone was stopping me and telling me how excited they are that Dan is staying on board," Tyra told 790 KRD.

Tyra said he will present the details of McDonnell's new deal to the UofL Athletic Association personnel committee on Tuesday.

"It's not major - it's not what he would have received elsewhere, but this is where he wants to be and where his family wants to be," Tyra said. "On Tuesday we will present that to the personnel committee."

Tyra said he believes he is close to reaching a new deal with women's basketball coach Jeff Walz, who hired a new agent at the end of the season, but he was not sure whether the deal would be ready before Tuesday morning's meeting.

Here the full podcast above, including what Tyra had to say about new basketball coach Chris Mack and the upcoming showdown between Louisville football and Alabama.