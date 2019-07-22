There are three phases of the game of football: offense, defense, and special teams. Often times, the common fan doesn't realize the importance of the special teams phase of football. More times than not, a play on special teams can win or lose a game. Luckily for Louisville, Mason King and Blanton Creque have been nothing short of excellent over the past few years, and they aren't done.

The former walk-ons from Saint Xavier High School and Shelby County High School came into the Louisville football program in the summer of 2015. The first year in the program saw each player redshirt. The redshirt season came and went, and King and Creque found themselves starting as the next season approached. The two came onto the scene in a big way, as King set the school record for punting average in a season at the 43.9 yards per punt mark. Creque also had a huge year nailing 16 of his 19 tries on field goals. With a year still to go, King is the school's leader in punting average. Additionally, Creque ranks sixth in points scored among all Louisville football players.

Entering their fifth year in the Louisville football program, the two are going to see deserved attention from Coach Satterfield and his staff. Coaches have different ways of approaching special teams in practice and in games. With that being said, something that was missed in past tenures was a true special teams coach. That won't be the case under Scott Satterfield as long-time assistant Stu Holt was brought on to head the special teams. Holt, a 22-year veteran, had the special teams at Appalachian State rolling. Just last year, he guided the Mountaineers to a top 20 ranking nationally in net punting and punt return defense. In the 2014-2015 season, Holt's first year at Appalachian State, the special team play greatly improved, going from 128th to 25th in efficiency. Prior to that, Holt guided South Florida's special teams to a step up statistically in almost every aspect. Stephen Prather of Sports Source Analytics talked about the coaching carousel on the CBS Sports Football Podcast. Prather was asked which recent coaching hire is a representation of complimentary football, where every phase of the game is equally solid. "Satterfield is a guy that really jumps out to us," said Prather.

There is little to no doubt that Scott Satterfield inherited one of the best special teams duos in the country in King and Creque. It will be fun to see what Stu Holt will do with the two, as he should be able to add onto their skill set. In Holt’s previous coaching stops, he had a punter recognized as a first-team all- conference selection, as well as a kicker become a finalist for the Lou Groza Award. I expect King and Creque to have big years and for the accolades to continue.

I'll confidently leave you with this: special teams will win Louisville a game this year.

