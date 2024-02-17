LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a highly successful debut at the Notre Dame football game, the University of Louisville Athletics and 502Circle are teaming up again to host another NIL Flash Give promotion at the women’s basketball’s game against Virginia Tech on Feb. 18.





During halftime, fans at the top-25 matchup will be prompted to consider giving to 502Circle, the Official NIL Collective of the Louisville Cardinals. The challenge will be for Card Nation to raise as much money as possible for Cardinals student-athletes during halftime.





QR codes and a direct link to 502Circle.com/Give will be shared in the venue during halftime, and information on how to give will also be available on flyers found in the seats at the KFC Yum! Center. Fans can easily and quickly complete payment for their gift by credit card or Apple Pay.





The 15th-ranked Cardinals welcome No. 16 Virginia Tech at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 18. The game will air nationally on ESPN.





The goal will be to raise as much money as possible within halftime and highlight the power of Card Nation working together. With Women’s Basketball as one of numerous UofL programs competing at an elite level, there's never been a better time to support student-athletes through their Name, Image and Likeness. Gifts of any amount can make a tremendous difference for the success of the athletic department.





The first Flash Give collaboration between Louisville and 502Circle took place during a second-quarter timeout at the sold-out football game against Notre Dame in October, raising significant NIL funds and creating national buzz in the industry.





502Circle operates independently from the University of Louisville, but is an official partner of the athletic department through LEARFIELD's Louisville Sports Properties and works directly with UofL student-athletes to maximize their opportunities in the NIL space.





While 502Circle can help connect supporters directly with student-athletes, donations can also be earmarked for specific sports.





For more information on the collective, visit 502Circle.com.



