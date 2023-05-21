LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville announced Wednesday the expansion of its ELEVATE NIL program to include more ways than ever before for student-athletes to monetize their Name, Image and Likeness and connect with the community in the NIL space.





UofL also announced Wednesday an expanded partnership with Teamworks at the Elite level, which includes the implementation of INFLCR, the leader in the brand-building industry and an innovative NIL tool that will simplify and strengthen the process through which student-athletes and businesses connect and work together.





This INFCLR partnership also powers the brand-new CARDS NIL Exchange, a free student-athlete NIL business registry, custom-designed for approved businesses, collectives, donors, alumni and any other interested NIL entity wishing to connect with UofL student-athletes. Registered businesses/individuals and student-athletes can now directly communicate, negotiate and complete NIL transactions within this new, streamlined platform.





Interested businesses or individuals can register now for the CARDS NIL Exchange at the following link: GoCards.com/CARDSNILExchange





The creation of the CARDS NIL Exchange gives Card Nation four primary ways to support student-athletes through NIL initiatives – Connect, Give, Rep and Shop.





Connect: CARDS NIL Exchange

Give: 502Circle Collective

Rep: Name & Number Apparel Program

Shop: adidas Affiliate Program





“Our student-athletes have seen tremendous success monetizing their Name, Image and Likeness over the last two years, but we’re always looking for new ways to provide them with the tools they need to maximize their earning potential,” said UofL Director of Athletics Josh Heird. “The CARDS NIL Exchange is an exciting new feature that will make it easier than ever for Card Nation and our student-athletes to find each other and work together.





“We have NIL options for every kind of supporter. Whether you want to connect your business with your favorite athlete, give to the 502Circle collective or buy their custom jersey, we have a simple and easy solution. This is a vibrant city with an unmatched passion for college sports, and that support coupled with these NIL opportunities will continue to make the University of Louisville an elite destination for the best student-athletes.”





More information on each earning opportunity for UofL student-athletes is available below and online at GoCards.com/NIL. If you have questions, please contact UofL Director of NIL Services & Engagement Zack McKay at zackm@gocards.com.

CONNECT: CARDS NIL Exchange





For those who want to directly connect and work with specific UofL student-athletes, the new CARDS NIL Exchange is the perfect tool.





This free student-athlete NIL registry will transform the ways in which student-athletes and interested businesses and individuals find each other and work together in the NIL space.





“We are excited to partner with the Louisville Athletic Department to support their vision of maximizing NIL opportunities for their student-athletes and driving operational excellence with the full suite of products in their Elite package,” said INFLCR founder Jim Cavale. “The launch of the CARDS NIL Exchange will empower student-athletes to monetize their brands with NIL partnerships on a fee-free platform.”





The CARDS NIL Exchange isn’t limited to the city of Louisville and the region. Businesses or individuals from anywhere in the country – including student-athletes’ hometowns – can participate.





REGISTER HERE: GoCards.com/CARDSNILExchange





UofL student-athletes will automatically receive access to the CARDS NIL Exchange through their INFLCR apps. Businesses and individuals will access their side of the platform through INFLCR’s web platform on any device.





After receiving approval to join CARDS NIL Exchange, registered businesses or individuals can search, filter and initiate conversations with student-athletes to discuss a NIL deal. Student-athletes may also initiate conversations themselves.





As NIL deals are completed, the business will propose a transaction that can produce a direct payment to the student-athlete and will automate a disclosure to the UofL Compliance Office.





Although payment doesn’t have to occur within CARDS NIL Exchange, there is an inherent benefit to do so. All transactions paid within the platform are consolidated into one 1099 form at the end of the year for easier tax reporting purposes for registered businesses and student-athletes. There are also no transaction fees taken by INFLCR in any deals due to UofL’s investment in the product.





As part of Louisville’s Teamworks Elite Package, student-athletes will also receive access to the other features of the INFCLR platform, which include first-in-class content delivery, fair market value tools and NIL education including areas like taxes, financial literacy and brand-building.





Louisville will also have access to Teamworks’ tools for communications (Hub), academics (Retain) and nutrition (Notemeal), as well as compliance (ARMS) in future.





GIVE: 502Circle Collective





Businesses and individuals are able to greatly impact NIL efforts through a gift to or membership with the 502Circle collective.





The 502Circle collective operates independently from the University of Louisville, but works directly with UofL student-athletes to maximize their opportunities in the Name, Image & Likeness space.





“At the 502Circle, our mission is to provide opportunities for student-athletes to grow their brand and impact the community they have become a part of,” said Dan Furman, President of 502Circle. “In alignment with the priorities of Louisville Athletics, we will continue to work tirelessly to help provide a world-class student-athlete experience by offering industry-leading resources to our student-athletes, coaches and administrators. The 502Circle will cultivate a NIL environment in Louisville that builds champions through integrity and success.”





The 502Circle recently hired its first two full-time employees in Furman – a former UofL staff member with the Cardinal Athletic Fund – as well as Sam Delph as Director of Operations. Their salaries are supported through private funding separate from 502Circle giving.





The 502Circle operates both an LLC and 501(c)3 arm, meaning that supporters have the option to donate in a way that provides a tax exemption if they choose.





DONATE OR JOIN: 502Circle.com





While the 502Circle can help connect supporters directly with student-athletes, donations can also be earmarked for specific sports. On the membership side, various pricing tiers are available with different perks associated.





Because the 502Circle and UofL are independent of each other, gifts to the 502Circle do not factor into individuals’ giving or donation requirements to the athletic department. For more information on how to support the Cardinal Athletic Fund, visit CardinalAthleticFund.com.





REP: Name & Number Apparel Program





The Name & Number Apparel Program allows student-athletes to get paid from having their name and number merchandise sold on the GoCards.com team shop site, as well as Fanatics.com and its network of sites.





Student-athletes who participate in the program will have their name and number merchandise available for purchase throughout the country and receive a portion of sales revenue. This group license agreement is non-exclusive, meaning they can participate in other licensing and individual opportunities if they choose.





“Louisville Athletics’ partnership with Fanatics gives Louisville student-athletes the opportunity to connect with fans around the country and across the globe with licensed jerseys, t-shirts, and sweatshirts featuring their name and number,” said Derek Eller, Executive VP of Fantatics College. “Fanatics is the #1 seller of college merchandise in the country and a top retailer for the University, which gives student-athletes a built-in market of fans and consumers to buy their gear.”





FIND GEAR: https://uofl.me/3VFQZ0u





Sports who currently have available apparel in the Name & Number Program include football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball, softball, baseball and women’s soccer.





Types of apparel available include authentic adidas jerseys, ProSphere jerseys, t-shirts and sweatshirts. More merchandise NIL opportunities are coming soon.





SHOP: adidas Affiliate Program





Another unique NIL opportunity for UofL student-athletes is the adidas Affiliate Program.





Every Cardinal student-athlete has the opportunity to participate in the program when they step on campus. They’re each provided unique tracking links, then awarded a commission for sales through those links on adidas.com or the app.





You may see your favorite student-athlete advertising adidas product and services on their social media platforms, sharing their custom links in posts or in their bios. In order to help support the student-athlete, adidas product must be purchased directly through these links.





“We offer every student-athlete at the University of Louisville the opportunity to join our equitable Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) network and promote their favorite adidas products to earn a percentage of the sales they drive,” said Jeanne Schneider, Director of NCAA Marketing and Licensing at adidas. “Louisville leads the nation in network enrollment, demonstrating shared success and an exceptional partnership that’s giving all student-athletes the chance to experience an entrepreneurial path that will carry them well beyond their college years.”



