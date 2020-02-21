On February 18th Edmonds announced a final eight schools of Louisville, Missouri, NC State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. If you root for one of those eight programs it's nice to see your team make the cut. If you look at which schools didn't make Edmonds' "Elite 8" however, you'll find Duke and three group-of-five schools left out in the cold. Going from twelve schools to eight is more of a shape up than a full cut. Nonetheless, when a prospect mentions the school you write for in his top schools you interview him, so we did and here's what he said:

"What stands out the most to me right now (about Louisville) is how hard they have been recruiting me and their success in the running game. Coach McKenzie has been my main recruiter. I plan to be up there on the 21st of March for their junior day," said Edmonds.



The relationship between recruiter and recruit gives an indication of how much a school desires a prospect and vise versa. The time and resources spent by both a school and a prospect also give an indication of how serious the two parties are about one another. It's good for Louisville that he feels they are recruiting him hard and he likes what they been able to achieve with Javain Hawkins and Hassaan Hall. But how long has Norvell McKenzie been recruiting Edmonds and what does the three-star think of his potential future position coach?

"He's really cool. I like him, he's funny also. He has been recruiting me for a while now, since around October maybe. It was during football season I'm sure," advised Edmonds.

From October 2019 to the time of publication equates roughly five months. In recruiting, per se, that's a long time considering how fast things can change. It's not a long time however to be recruiting a player unless you're one of the perennial playoff powers and even then the longer relationships tend to win out in the end. So the next question becomes what amount of resources the parties have spent during the five months.

"I have never been to Louisville, cant wait but not looking forward to the drive," laughed Edmonds, "I also plan on seeing Tennesse for the first time and I'm gonna go to Virginia Tech next month also. I don't have a timetable on Mizzou yet," admitted Edmonds.

Edmonds has however visited North Carolina & North Carolina State multiple times. In fact, he named the Tar Heels his leader about a month ago. He's also visited South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.