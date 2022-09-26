LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will host its annual Red and White intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.





Tickets, priced at $10 each for lower level seating, will go on sale Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com.





New this season, all Louisville men’s basketball season ticket members now have the ability to claim complimentary tickets to this year’s Red and White Scrimmage. Season ticket members can access this offer by logging into their My Cardinals Account. UofL students may also claim up to two free tickets for the event, with additional details to come via email later this week.





Doors will open at the KFC Yum! Center at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23.





The scrimmage will help cap a Homecoming Weekend full of festivities, which begins on Friday, Oct. 21 at Louisville Slugger Field with Louisville Live, the school’s annual preseason basketball event. That’s followed by the football team’s home game against Pitt on Saturday, Oct. 22.





UofL men’s basketball will play 19 home games at the KFC Yum! Center this upcoming season, including an opening exhibition against Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 30 and the regular season opener against Bellarmine on Nov. 9.





Louisville will be guided in 2022-23 by first-year head coach Kenny Payne, a veteran college and NBA coach with 17 years of coaching experience and a former Cardinal Basketball great and national champion (1,083 career points from 1985-89). Payne is the only Division I men’s basketball head coach in the country who was an NBA Draft pick, as well as a national champion as a player and a coach. Cardinal fans can save on single-game pricing with season tickets, starting as low as $17 per game. Season ticket members also enjoy exclusive NEW benefits, including the opportunity to exchange tickets throughout the season and receive additional complimentary tickets for a select game. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can visit gocards.com/mbbtickets, or email sales@gocards and call 502-852-5151 for additional information.



