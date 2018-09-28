UofL Men’s Basketball Game Times and Telecasts Completed



LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Additional game times and television designations have been added to complete the 2018-19 University of Louisville men's basketball schedule.

Since the release of the full schedule on Sept. 13, nine game times for non-conference matchups have been added and television designations determined. The Cardinals' Dec. 29 game against in-state rival Kentucky in the KFC Yum! Center will start at 2 p.m. in an event televised by ESPN2.

A pair of home games were selected to be televised by the ACC's group of regional sports networks (RSN), including Dec. 12 vs. Lipscomb at 7 p.m. and Dec. 15 vs. Kent State at 4 p.m. The ACC’s regional sports networks includes selected telecasts on FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, Fox Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, NESN, YES Network, NBC Sports Washington and AT&T Sportnet Pittsburgh..

Game times were established for five UofL home games that will be televised on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN online at ESPN.com/watch or through the WatchESPN and ESPN app. Those weekday home games, which will each start at 7 p.m., include Nov. 8 vs. Nicholls State, Nov. 13 vs. Southern, Nov. 16 vs. Vermont, Dec. 5 vs. Central Arkansas and Dec. 21 vs. Robert Morris.

UofL's two exhibition games will also air on ACC Network Extra, including Oct. 28 vs. Bellarmine at 2 p.m. and Nov. 3 vs. Simmons. The time for the Simmons game will be set after the kickoff time for the Cardinals' football game at Clemson on the same day is established, so the starts for the two events do not conflict.

Season ticket packages for UofL Basketball guarantee access to all 20 home games at the KFC Yum! Center, including such highly-anticipated matchups against Michigan State, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia. Season tickets may be purchased by calling (502) 851-5151, connecting online at www.GoCards.com/mbbtickets, or by visiting the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street, on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Prior to the season, fans can get check out the Cardinals in a Red-White intrasquad scrimmage in the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the scrimmage, priced at $10 each, are on sale at the UofL Ticket Office or by visiting Ticketmaster online at www.Ticketmaster.com, calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center. Convenience fees are applied with Ticketmaster orders. Tickets are available for UofL students to each scrimmage at no charge. Students may obtain up to two tickets with a valid student ID in advance of the game at the UofL ticket office.

The complete schedule is available at this link: http://gocards.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball&



