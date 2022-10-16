LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The annual University of Louisville Women's Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon presented by Stockton Mortgage will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Grand Ballroom of the Galt House Hotel.



Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the event begins at noon.



Tickets are $45 each, or tables for 10 are available for $450, and can be purchased at GoCards.com/WBBTipOff. Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.



Louisville opens the 2022-23 campaign at home on Monday, November 7 when they take on Cincinnati at 5 p.m. ET from the KFC Yum! Center.



Last season, the Cardinals earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four seasons and advanced to the program's fourth Final Four after the Elite Eight win over Michigan. The Cardinals are one of just two teams to make the Elite Eight or further in each of the last four seasons and the only program in the country to be a No. 1 seed in three of the last four tournaments.



The Cardinals return eight players from last season, including first team All-ACC member Hailey Van Lith and All-ACC Defensive Team member Mykasa Robinson. The Cardinals also return Olivia Cochran, who made 32 starts last season and Liz Dixon, who played in all 34 games with two starts.



Fans interested in purchasing season tickets are encouraged to visit GoCards.com/WBBTickets or call (502) 852-5151 for more information.