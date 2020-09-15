Updated 2021 Rivals150: Where did Louisville commitments come in?
Chris Mack and his staff have continued to piece together a strong 2021 recruiting class.Ranking prospects has been a bit challenging given the current situation, but rivals analysts have done what...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news