Louisville got a career-high 24 points from Ryan McMahon to push past No. 8 Michigan State 82-78 OT in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge Tuesday night.

Tied at 67 at the end of regulation, Louisville out-paced Michigan State to an 82-78 win in front of a raucous and loud crowd at the KFC Yum! Center.

"I do want to thank our crowd. It was awesome," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "... I know the Louisville faithful needed some good news, and we were happy to provide that for them."

For Louisville's new coach Mack it was a breakthrough moment. He knocked off a Top 10 team in just his sixth game as Louisville's coach. And he led a team that lost so many of these kinds of close games over the last season and a half to a win in overtime against one of the grittiest programs in the country.

"In New York we got taken to overtime and we lost, and then in this game we got taken to overtime but we won," Mack said.

Mack was right, the script seemed familiar. Louisville held a lead for most of the game, even pushing ahead by double digits at several points during the second half. But Michigan State started inching back into the game and eventually took the lead with just under four minutes left, 62-61.

A three by McMahon gave Louisville the lead back at 64-62, but Michigan State tied the score on the next possession. A Foster Loyer jumper put the Spartans up by two, but Louisville didn't fold. A pair of free throws by McMahon tied the score at 66. Both teams could only muster a free throw in the final 1:09 and the game went to overtime at 67.

Where Louisville wasn't effective in overtime in Brooklyn, they came up aces against Michigan State.