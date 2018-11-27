Tied at 67 at the end of regulation, Louisville out-paced Michigan State to an 82-78 win in front of a raucous and loud crowd at the KFC Yum! Center.

For new coach Chris Mack it was a breakthrough moment. He knocked off a Top 10 team in just his sixth game as Louisville's coach. And he led a team that lost so many of these kinds of close games over the last season and a half to a win in overtime against one of the grittiest programs in the country.