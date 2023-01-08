One of the few remaining positions of need was addressed on Sunday night when Virginia transfer offensive lineman John Paul Flores committed to Louisville.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound graduate transfer started in 20 games at Dartmouth before transferring to Virginia, where he started in six games for the Cavaliers.

Flores received offers from Stanford, South Florida, and East Carolina upon entering the transfer portal.



Flores can play center, guard, or tackle, and will have one year of edibility remaining.

