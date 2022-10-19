LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville guards Hailey Van Lith and Morgan Jones have been selected to the 2022-23 Preseason All-ACC Team, while the Cardinals were picked first in the league's preseason poll, the league announced Wednesday evening.



The Cardinals received 31 first-place votes of a possible 60 from the Blue Ribbon Panel for a total of 1068 points. It is the third time in the last four seasons that the Cardinals have been selected as the league favorite in the preseason poll. The Cardinals have won four of the last five ACC regular season titles. Virginia Tech is slotted behind the Cardinals with 984 points and NC State is third with 963 points.



Van Lith led the Cardinals in scoring last season, averaging 14.4 points per game, and was named to the first team All-ACC. Van Lith took over in the postseason as she was named to the Wichita Region Most Outstanding Player after four 20+ point games leading the program's four ever Final Four. Van Lith was the only player in the 2022 NCAA Tournament that had four 20+ point games, the next closest player had two.



It is the second-straight season that Van Lith has been named to the Preseason All-ACC team. She was also one of 20 selected for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List.



Jones comes to the Cardinals after beginning her collegiate career at Florida State. While with the Seminoles, Jones was a two-time WBCA Honorable Mention All-American in her last two seasons and was also named to the All-ACC First Team in her previous two seasons. In her senior season with Florida State, Jones led the Seminoles in scoring (13.8) and was also named a second team All-American by the Senior CLASS Award.



Jones also earned a watch list honor as she was one of 20 named to the Cheryl Miller Award watch list earlier today.



Louisville opens the 2022-23 campaign at home on Monday, November 7 when they take on Cincinnati at 5 p.m. ET from the KFC Yum! Center.