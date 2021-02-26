CardinalSports - VIDEO: Chris Mack - Duke Pregame Press Conference

Notes from Chris Mack's presser:

- Mack expects David Johnson to be ready to go. According to Mack, Johnson practiced yesterday and is feeling much better.

- Mack thinks getting contributions from Sam Williamson is going to be huge down the stretch. Mack also mentioned Withers as a guy who can contribute on both ends to help Johnson and Jones.

- Asked about taking special precautions in Greensboro, Mack said the team will continue to travel with multiple busses, and guys will be spaced out as much as possible.

- Mack said the biggest change Duke has made since the first meeting is their pressure on defense, getting in passing lines, and disrupting the flow of an offense.