CardinalSports - VIDEO: Chris Mack - Duke Pregame Press Conference

{{ timeAgo('2021-02-26 17:53:20 -0600') }} basketball Edit

VIDEO: Chris Mack - Duke Pregame Press Conference

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Associate Editor
@TySpalding

Notes from Chris Mack's presser:

- Mack expects David Johnson to be ready to go. According to Mack, Johnson practiced yesterday and is feeling much better.

- Mack thinks getting contributions from Sam Williamson is going to be huge down the stretch. Mack also mentioned Withers as a guy who can contribute on both ends to help Johnson and Jones.

- Asked about taking special precautions in Greensboro, Mack said the team will continue to travel with multiple busses, and guys will be spaced out as much as possible.

- Mack said the biggest change Duke has made since the first meeting is their pressure on defense, getting in passing lines, and disrupting the flow of an offense.

