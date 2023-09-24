Running Back Jawhar Jordan





(On what the key is to breaking tackles and generating yards after contact)

Jordan: “It’s all about consistency, just staying consistent with it. I feel like I have a lot to prove. I feel like I’m one of the best backs in the nation, and I just want to come out here every week and prove it.”





(On the amount of explosive plays and if this was the first game the offense was running on all cylinders)

Jordan: “Honestly, we definitely left a lot of meat on the bone. We could’ve done a little bit better in my opinion, but that’s what we were prepared to do: explosive plays. And for the most part, we did that.





(On why he feels like he has a lot to prove)

Jordan: “I just feel like I’m still underrated and honestly, I like it like that. I want to be the underdog. I want to keep working. I’m going to keep staying down and keep proving myself week by week.”





(On the vibe on the sideline when the offense is scoring consistently)

Jordan: “It’s fun, but that’s what we expect to do. Honestly, we just expect to score points so it’s fun but at the same time, we already expect to do it.”





(On where he thinks Louisville should be ranked on a national scale)

Jordan: “Honestly, we don’t pay too much attention to that. We take it week by week. Boston College played a great game against Florida State, but each week is different, so we just came out here and did what we had to do.”





(On what being part of Coach Brohm’s offense has been like)

Jordan: “At first, I heard all about Coach Brohm passing the ball, but I wasn’t too worried about that. I feel like I can be a threat in the passing game as well, so that’s something I look forward to and just keep making plays.”





(On the fake kneeldown and if the offense has been working it for a while)

Jordan: “Yes, sir. We practice it every week, so we finally got to unleash it and show our special plays.”





(On the importance of having a consistent game where they held a big lead and maintained it)

Jordan: “Playing the ACC opponents, it’s always important to come out with a victory, so we just keep working and respect all opponents, but every game is different.”





(On the amount of confidence the win gives the team going to NC State on the road next week)

Jordan: “We’re going to keep our confidence but stay humble at the same time. NC State is going to be a great opponent. Any time you get those ACC matchups, you know it’s going to be a four-quarter battle, so we’re just going to come out and prepare for them. It’s going to be a good one.”





(On how the explosive plays in the passing game affect his running lanes and ability to impact the game)

Jordan: “Those guys (Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Jamari Thrash) are explosive. It’s a blessing to have a great offensive line first of all, and then guys who can make plays with the deep balls and even the short passes. They can turn a ten-yard hitch into a 50-yard run, so it’s a blessing to have those receivers.”







Quarterback Jack Plummer





(On what made him feel so poised today)

Plummer: “I don’t know, I just feel like I was going out there and playing. Our guys were getting open and I was able to sit back there and the line did a good job of blocking, so it was a combination of a lot of things. But I think it’s part of my game: when I get into a groove, I feel like I’m pretty dangerous.”





(On the confidence going forward for the offense)

Plummer: “I think we saw glimpses of that in all the games we’ve played where we’ve put stretches of football together as an offensive side of the ball where it looked really good. Just to be able to do that for almost the game felt really good, and I think we just have to build off of that. There’s obviously stuff to clean up but it’ll be good for us coming into next week.”



