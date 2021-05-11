CardinalSports - VIDEO: OL vs DL 1on1s - RCS Indianapolis

Video from the 2021 Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis.

Note: This video does not include every rep from the camp.

This is a best on best video, primarily showing reps between the prospects listed below.

OL: 187 - Tegra Tshabola 201 - Joshua Padilla 198 - Jackson Pruitt 205 - Demon “DJ” Moore 196 - Dylan Senda 202 - Cayden Green 204 - Armand Membou 199 - Keylen Davis 197 - Maurice Hamilton Jr. 214 - Paris Patterson 212 - Trevor Lauck 219 - Logan Reichert 221 - Joe Crocker 208 - Ayden Bussell 169 - Amir Herring 206 - Ryan Baer 170 - Ashton Craig 188 - Kale Krogh 172 - Alistair Larson 167 - Ja’Kobe Watkins

DL: 302 - Andrew Depaepe 057 - Popeye Williams 096 - Deone Walker 058 - Tyson Ford 030 - Maverick Noonan 059 - Jahkai Lang 076 - Edric Hill 063 - Malachi Davis 028 - Kendrick Gilbert 070 - Jaylen Banks 029 - Samuel Same 066 - Bruce Williams 072 - Tyler Gant 034 - Kyson Van Vugt 061 - Jacob Smith 062 - Jerod Smith 089 - Ashton Rustemeyer 093- Antwan Blackshear 091 - Terrence Maize 073 - Dominic Wiseman

