Walz Agrees to Contract Extension through 2028-29

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – It was announced today that University of Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz has agreed to a revised contract which includes an extension through 2028-29.



"First off, I would like to thank Lori Stewart Gonzalez, Josh Heird, Amy Calabrese and the UofL Athletic Board for recognizing the success we have had here with women's basketball and extending my contract through 2029," said Walz. "I'm extremely excited about the direction of our athletic department and I am just as excited about our program as I was when I first got here. I am blessed to be surrounded by an amazing staff and to coach wonderful young women who represent their families, our program, the University and the city of Louisville with class and pride."



"It is the players who have made this a perennially elite women's basketball program. And it's the relationships developed with those players, both past and present, that is most important to me. It's been 15 years of hard work, doing things the right way, that have made this extension possible. My wife, children and I love the University and we can't thank the city of Louisville enough for their support of women's basketball."