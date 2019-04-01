Walz and Co. fall just short vs. UConn
The Louisville women fell 80-73 to No. 2 seed UConn Sunday in Albany, NY, ending a remarkable season in the Elite Eight.
Thank you #CardNation !! @UofLWBB #GoCards pic.twitter.com/I9cD6uCTWs— Jeff Walz (@CoachJeffWalz) April 1, 2019
This was not the outcome we hoped for, but to achieve what @UofLWBB has achieved this season is something we should all be proud of. Thank you for taking us along on this incredible journey. ❤️Go Cards! https://t.co/bbC7lz8pnm— Neeli Bendapudi (@UofLPresNeeli) March 31, 2019
.@UofLWBB falls short during a hard-fought battle against @UConnWBB during the #Elite8 in Albany, N.Y.https://t.co/hqwmWuAJsp pic.twitter.com/pmmKdz6AvP— Sam Upshaw Jr. (@CJ_Upshot) March 31, 2019
Another amazing year, another Elite 8, another great group of seniors, and another bunch of great memories. Thanks to the fans, @CoachJeffWalz and all the staff. #buildinggreatness. @UofLWBB @GoCards— Vince Tyra (@vincetyra) April 1, 2019