The biggest reason? Chemistry.

"I tell them all the time, you have to -- in order to be a great basketball program, you have to learn to respect each other's differences," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "You aren't going to be friends with everybody. It's impossible to be best friends with everybody. But you have to respect each other's differences. And that's what this ballclub does."

It is working. Louisville is 32-2 on the season and has a No. 1 seed for the first time in school history. While last year's team - which included All-ACC scorer Mariya Moore, flashy guard Briahanna Jackson and rebounder Cortnee Walton - was more talented, this year's team works better together.

"We're a ballclub that when we come out and we play hard and we play together, we're really good," Walz said.

While guard Asia Durr is an All-American and averaging 18.8 points per game, she's scoring within the flow of the offense.

"You know, as good as Asia is, you know, she counts on her teammates, also, to help her," Walz explained. "That night she had 47 up there at Ohio State, it's not just because it's all one-on-one. It was within the offense. She had about three or four where she just came down out of transition and scored. The rest of them were out of the offense, kids getting great screens for her, her reading screens, getting the ball to her at the right time. So we count on each other."

Counting on each other - along with better passing - is a big key to Louisville's success. While Durr and Myisha Hines-Allen's shots per games have stayed about the same, new players are taking better shots this season.

Moore took 362 shots last season, hitting 39 percent of them. Jackson took 196 shots last season, hitting 40 percent. This season? Those shots are being taken by Sam Fuehring (210 shots, 59 percent) and Jazmine Jones (224 shots, 51 percent).

"I think they're one of the most multi-dimensional (teams)," Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. "They only played six or seven players the whole ACC Tournament if I recall, but their ball screen motion is phenomenal. They have post presence, they have size, they have a go-to player. They play multiple defenses where they can get out and just get after you, and then they play pack line a little bit. What they've done here in the last few years is remarkable."

Louisville's defense is a little better than it was last season, statistically, and they have already equalled their steal total from a season ago in four fewer games.

"This far in the year everybody knows their role," Louisville guard Arica Carter said. "There's no changing it tomorrow because it's tomorrow, it's a new game. No, everybody knows their role and what they need to come out and do for the team to be successful."

Whether Louisville's improved chemistry results in another Final Four run remains to be seen. Walz said this time of year you can throw seeds and records out the window.

"Being a 1 seed is fantastic, like I said. It shows you what you've done throughout the year. But we've had a lot of success as a 3 and a 5, gone on to play in Final Fours and National Championships," Walz said. "The one thing that makes March so special, both men's basketball and women's basketball, is the best team doesn't always win. It's whoever is playing the best basketball that night. You know, I go back to '13 when we beat Baylor. If that was a best of five, I don't like my chances. But it's not, it's one game. And that's where you get into a situation where you start making shots and the ball starts going in, and then a call here or there, a 50/50 call, ball goes off of somebody's foot, it gets given back to you, those are the things you can't control. So that's what makes it so special."

