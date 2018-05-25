The NCAA released a statement reprimanding Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz for "misconduct" during Louisville's Final Four game vs. Mississippi State on March 30.

"Walz directed inappropriate comments and profane language toward committee members and NCAA staff seated at the scorer’s table," the NCAA reprimand stated. Walz will have to sit out Louisville's first NCAA game next season and he'll be fined his per diem allowance from the Final Four.

The NCAA stated: "When considering the incident, the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee noted that Walz has been reprimanded multiple times in the past, including in 2011 for similar behavior, and the committee has decided to apply a stronger penalty to discourage future misconduct."

Mississippi State shot 25 free throws (19 of 25) to Louisville's seven (5-7) in the semifinal game which went to Overtime before the Cardinals fell. The fourth quarter ended with the a controversial no-call.

Walz responded to the NCAA's release: "In the national semifinal game, I used some inappropriate language as I expressed my frustration toward the scorer’s table about the officiating. I realize that these comments are not acceptable, did not represent the University of Louisville in the best light, and I apologize for my actions. I will be more mindful in expressing my emotions going forward. My staff and I are looking forward to another successful run next season."

Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra said, "I had the opportunity to speak with Coach Walz at length and following our conversation have a clear understanding of the issue from both Coach and the NCAA’s perspective. Coach Walz’s intensity on the sideline is one of his most endearing qualities, but following our discussion, we both acknowledged that his behavior during the national semifinal game was not acceptable and is not how we want to represent the University of Louisville. I appreciate Coach’s cooperation resolving this matter and fully anticipate that he will adhere to championship policies, sportsmanship and conduct expectations in the future."