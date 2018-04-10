Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz and Athletic Director Vince Tyra are working on a new deal for Walz.

Walz has led Louisville to three appearances in the Final Four in the last 10 years. He has built the program into one of the nation's best.

After this season, Tyra, Louisville's new AD, said he was working on a new deal with Walz. The Cardinals' coach told John Ramsey and Mike Rutherford on 790 KRD that a new deal is coming.

“I have had great conversations with Vince and I’m looking forward to getting everything straightened out in the next week or so.”