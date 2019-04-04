Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz is staying in Louisville. The Cardinals' coach told popular radio program Ramsey and Rutherford that he's going to be Louisville's coach next season.

"Yeah - unless you guys are hiring me," Walz joked when asked if he'll be at Louisville.

Walz, who has joked many times he'll either retire from Louisville or get fired by Louisville, was pursued by Tennessee for their open heading coaching spot. Walz has built Louisville into a women's basketball powerhouse, making nine Sweet 16s and two trips to the NCAA title game during his time at UofL.

"I love what I do, I love it here," Walz told John Ramsey and Mike Rutherford on 790 KRD. "We are already recruiting and looking for players to add for next year. We’ll start workouts again here in about a week with our returning players. There are a lot of exciting things in front of us."