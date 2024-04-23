With May approaching soon, Pat Kelsey isn’t sleeping at all with the work he’s put in so far to rebuild his roster.

Louisville secured another commitment from Koren Johnson, a talented young guard from Washington as he was the sixth man of the year in the PAC-12. Johnson provided reliable scoring off the bench the entire year for the Huskies and his role increased as the season progressed.

Johnson averaged 11.1 points per game, along with two rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Those numbers all increased in his last ten games, as he averaged 16 points per game, three rebounds, four assists, and 1.5 steals. An overall great pickup for Louisville who needed another distributor to run Pat Kelsey’s offense, but also someone who can play defense at the point of attack.

Louisville’s getting a fast guard, who’s extremely effective off the ball, as he is on the ball. Johnson doesn’t need to have the ball to impact the game in different ways. He’s among the best in the country at spotting up for three’s and he can still handle the ball whenever Pat Kelsey needs him to, which is the best of both worlds. Johnson is also a quick and scrappy defender on defense that can cause opposing guards to make mistakes in the half court. With two years of eligibility left, Johnson can be a valuable asset to this team that is building something formidable.

The roster is shaping up very nicely so far and Kelsey is just getting the ball rolling with his recruiting tactics. So far, he’s added six players (one redshirt) via the portal, making Louisville the top ranked team in the ACC’s transfer portal rankings. Kelsey also leads Power 5 in total commits as well with six. The job isn’t finished yet, but to say Kelsey is off to an incredible start would be an understatement. Look for another commitment to pop up within the next week.

As I previously stated, watch out for the Louisville Cardinals, because they’re coming whether you like it or not.



