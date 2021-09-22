 CardinalSports - WATCH: Louisville guard Mason Faulkner addresses the media
WATCH: Louisville guard Mason Faulkner addresses the media

A few noteworthy items from what Mason Faulkner said:

***Faulkner is healthy and participating in practices, saying that he's ahead of schedule.

***Faulkner said before committing to Louisville, he was very familiar with the program and his family grew up as Louisville fans.

***Faulkner said that he has a newborn baby and made the decision to come back home to be with her, and things worked out with Louisville having an open scholarship.

***Faulkner said that right now he's learning how to play with the other guys here, and he knows that there is a lot of competition at the guard spots.

***Faulkner feels like he's been one of the best under the radar guards in the country over the last couple of years.

***Faulkner said that Ross McMains has a great offensive scheme, and he thinks he will fit in well with the ball screen action.

{{ article.author_name }}